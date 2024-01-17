New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

