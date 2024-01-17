New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,206 shares of company stock valued at $265,612,201 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.20 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.