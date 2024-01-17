NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 2,864,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

