NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.