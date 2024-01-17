Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 3.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 458,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,885. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

