Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,469. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

