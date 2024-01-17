Nwam LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

