Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
ONB stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
