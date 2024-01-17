Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,989 shares of company stock valued at $257,811,576. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.33 and a 200-day moving average of $317.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.