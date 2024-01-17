Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

