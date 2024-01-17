Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 727.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,587 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

