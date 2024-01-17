Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

