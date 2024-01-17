Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.85. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after buying an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

