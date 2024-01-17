Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

