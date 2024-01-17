Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

