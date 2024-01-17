Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $840,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.48 and a 200-day moving average of $580.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $686.52.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

