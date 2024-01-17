Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

