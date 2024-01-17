Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 293,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,276,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,398,688. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

