Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.