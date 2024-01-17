Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $120,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 110.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PXD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.77. 625,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

