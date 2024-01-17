Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Polaris by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $89.87. 216,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

