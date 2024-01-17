Prenetics Global Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prenetics Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 55.31%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prenetics Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

