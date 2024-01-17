Prenetics Global Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prenetics Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prenetics Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 55.31%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prenetics Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.