Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $219.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $218.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average is $205.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

