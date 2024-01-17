Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.48

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.48 and last traded at $171.42, with a volume of 323056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.92. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

