Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE IVN opened at C$13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.00. The firm has a market cap of C$17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.03.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.