Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

