Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Boosted by Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $170.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.