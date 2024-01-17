Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.12 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Articles

