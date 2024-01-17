Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

