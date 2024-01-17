QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 561,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,179. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 384.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

