Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.19.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

