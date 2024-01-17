Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading Up 3.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.16 and last traded at $73.16. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 4.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
