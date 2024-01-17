Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Critical Comparison

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Relo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 5.51% 13.55% 7.93% Relo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Relo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $773.79 million 2.98 $64.60 million $0.28 56.68 Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Relo Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Advantage and Relo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 2 1 0 2.33 Relo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Relo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Advantage beats Relo Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Relo Group

(Get Free Report)

Relo Group, Inc. engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other related services, such as data related to overseas assignments, creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

