Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

