Research Analysts Set Expectations for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank cut Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Shares of CIA opened at C$7.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

