Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,507. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $306.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.