Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 5,456 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 987,826 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.