Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 50,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

