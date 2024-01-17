Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

