Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $534,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 4,496,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,986,297. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

