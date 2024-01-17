Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $961,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 972,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,072. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

