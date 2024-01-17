Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612,731. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

