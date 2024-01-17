Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,660,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,298,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

