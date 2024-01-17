Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 1,493,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.