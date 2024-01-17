RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Critical Analysis

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -18.65% N/A -3.02% DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.56 -$879.17 million ($4.22) -7.83 DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.03 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RingCentral and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 11 7 1 2.47 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $40.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RingCentral beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

