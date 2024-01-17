RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after buying an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

