RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
