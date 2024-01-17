Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 2,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
