Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

