SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.51

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 1654379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $18,560,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

